At least 2 feared dead, 10 hurt as Odisha's longest bridge sees stampede

Two people were feared dead while at least 10 others - including women and children - were seriously injured as a stampede broke out on the on the Gopinathpur-Badamba T-bridge over River Mahanadi in Athagarh of the Cuttack district on Saturday during the Makar Sankranti Mela. Officially, the death toll is yet to be confirmed.

On the occasion of Makar Sankranti Mela, officials said, more than 2 lakh devotees had converged over the 3.4 km long bridge. It is the longest river bridge in Odisha. The devotees were rushing forward to have a glimpse of Lord Singhanath in the temple situated in an island of Mahanadi when the incident was reported.

"There were more than 2 lakh people on the bridge when the stampede broke out. The crowd was more than what we expected. The situation spiralled out of control before anyone could realise anything," said Hemant Kumar Swain, sub collector of Athagarh.

The injured have been rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital in the Cuttack town. The death toll may rise as some children have been seriously injured.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON