2 from Andhra, Karnataka arrested for attempting to run over cop

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 03, 2023 09:20 AM IST

Seeing his companion scuffling with the cop, the accused drove his car in reverse over the two of them.

PANAJI: Two people were arrested after they allegedly attempted to “deliberately” run over a traffic head constable when he asked them to pull them over at Calangute in north Goa, police said, adding that the incident took place on September 30.

They allegedly attempted to “deliberately” run over a traffic head constable when he asked them to pull them over at Calangute in north Goa, police said
According to the police, one of the accused Sudeep Kumar M, 26, a resident of Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh deliberately reversed the car he was driving, and knocked over head constable Vidyanand Amonkar causing him serious injuries.

“We received information that a red colour car carrying some contraband would be arriving under the Calangute Police station limits. When a police team attempted to stop the red colour car, co-accused Vasant Madiwal, a resident of Karwar Karnataka, who was seated in the passenger seat alighted from the seat and made a run for it. He was apprehended by head constable Amonkar,” a police officer said.

Seeing his companion scuffling with the cop, Sudeep drove his car in reverse over the two of them. While Madiwal who was also knocked over wasn’t dragged by the vehicle or seriously injured. He was apprehended from the spot and arrested for taking “active part in the commission of the offence.”

“The accused has been arrested under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 279 (rash and negligent driving), 337 (endangering lives), 332 (attacking a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code,” a police officer said.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the head constable Amonkar grabbing hold of the accused, Madiwal, in connection with another violation and attempting to restrain him when the accused reverses the red colour Tata Tiago running over Amonkar.

The driver Sudeep, who fled from the spot, was later apprehended while attempting to flee the state at the Goa-Karnataka border at Anmod.

