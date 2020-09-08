e-paper
Home / India News / 2 gang rape and murder accused escape from police custody in Madhya Pradesh

2 gang rape and murder accused escape from police custody in Madhya Pradesh

Three men were arrested for the gang rape and murder of a minor girl in Ratlam while a fourth accused is still at large.

india Updated: Sep 08, 2020 11:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, hopal
Two of the three men escaped from the Biplank police station in Ratlam on Monday night.
Two of the three men escaped from the Biplank police station in Ratlam on Monday night.(Representative Photo)
         

Two gang rape and murder accused, who were among three men arrested by the police in Ratlam on Monday, escaped from custody at night, police said Tuesday.

The accused - Deepak Singh and Ravi Singh – are residents of Gurjarpada village of Ratlam district.

According to police, Kalu Singh, Deepak Singh and Ravi Singh, who are cousins and residents of Gurjarpada village were arrested on Monday for abducting and gangraping a 13-year-old from another village and killing her by drowning her.

Later, the accused allegedly threw the body in a field on Sunday.

“They were arrested after the villagers suspected involvement of four villagers in the crime who used to create nuisance in the village in an intoxicated state and one of them on Saturday night tried to mislead villagers when they were searching for the girl saying that she was abducted by some people in a car,” said Gaurav Tiwari, superintendent of police, Ratlam.

“Three of the four were arrested. They confessed their crime and told the police that they abducted the girl when she was returning home after purchasing some items from a shop. They raped her and killed her,” said the SP.

They were produced before the court and the court allowed police remand for three days on Monday.

The SP said, “The accused were lodged at Biplank police station. They fought over some issue on Monday night when the police personnel on duty intervened and tried to stop them from fighting. It was when they ran away. Police nabbed one of the accused Kalu Singh but others succeeded in running away.”

The police have announced a reward of Rs 10,000 to whosoever give information to police about their whereabouts.

