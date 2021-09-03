2 Haryana men pull out pistols during street brawl in Goa; 1 arrested: Cop

PANAJI: A man from Haryana was arrested after he and his accomplice allegedly pulled out country-made pistols during a street brawl with locals in the Calangute coastal village in north Goa, police said.

His associate, however, fled from the spot.

Santosh Bhagwan and his companion were involved in a brawl with locals when they pulled out country-made pistols. But they were overpowered . While his companion, who is yet to be identified, escaped, Bhagwan was handed over to the police.

“We have arrested one Santosh Bhagwan from Haryana and officials of the Calangute police station are on the lookout for his accomplice,” a police officer, who requested anonymity in view of the ongoing investigation and formalities, said.

The two firearms were also recovered from the scene of the offence which took place in full public view in the early evening at Calangute, police said.

The Congress was quick to target the ruling government.

“The @BJP4Goa has converted Goa into a #CriminalDestination with @goacm @DrPramodPSawant ‘s complete failure to handle Law & Order situation. @INCGoa demands Home Minister @AmitShah must take serious note of rising Criminal Activities & intervene to ensure Goans Safety,” State Congress president Girish Chodankar tweeted.