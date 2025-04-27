Two men, who were allegedly attempting to loot an ATM, were arrested after an exchange of fire near Belur Cross Industrial Area on the outskirts of Kalaburagi city on Saturday morning, police officers aware of the matter said. 2 held for attempting to loot ATM in Kalaburagi, say police

The accused, identified as Taslim Tasi, 28, and Sharif, 22, both residents of Haryana, received bullet injuries in their legs, police said, adding that they suspected that the two men were also involved in another ATM theft that took place near Pujari Chowk in Kalaburagi on April 9.

Kalaburagi police commissioner Sharanappa SD said, “Two weeks ago, an ATM theft case was reported on the Ring Road... We had vague information that a white Hyundai i20 car was used in the theft... On Friday, during night patrolling, we learnt that the exact vehicle was spotted at the ATM.”

Police said when the patrolling team asked them to surrender, they opened fire on the personnel. In retaliation, police fired at them, they added.

The injured accused have been admitted to the city’s GIMS Hospital.

A case was registered against the accused at suburban police station under sections 331(4) (house-breaking by night) and 305 (theft) of the BNS.