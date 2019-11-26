e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 26, 2019

2 injured in grenade attack near Kashmir university in Srinagar: Report

On Sunday, a five-member civil society delegation, led by former Union minister Yashwant Sinha, was not allowed to move outside Srinagar citing security reasons.

india Updated: Nov 26, 2019 15:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The scene from the blast site in Srinagar. (ANI photo)
The scene from the blast site in Srinagar. (ANI photo)
         

Two people were injured in a grenade attack near Kashmir University in Srinagar on Tuesday afternoon, reported news agency PTI.

On Sunday, a five-member civil society delegation, led by former Union minister Yashwant Sinha, was not allowed to move outside Srinagar citing security reasons.

Jammu and Kashmir has been placed under security lockdown since the Centre’s August 5 move when it decided to revoke the erstwhile state’s special status via Article 370.

Jammu and Kashmir officially transitioned to a Union Territory on October 31.

tags
top news
Ajit Pawar resigns as Dy Chief Minister, all eyes on Devendra Fadnavis now
Ajit Pawar resigns as Dy Chief Minister, all eyes on Devendra Fadnavis now
2 injured in grenade attack near Kashmir university in Srinagar: Report
2 injured in grenade attack near Kashmir university in Srinagar: Report
Ahead of Maharashtra trust vote tomorrow, all BJP MLAs to meet at 9 pm
Ahead of Maharashtra trust vote tomorrow, all BJP MLAs to meet at 9 pm
‘BJP’s game over’: NCP leader tweets after Supreme Court ruling
‘BJP’s game over’: NCP leader tweets after Supreme Court ruling
WhatsApp’s latest update confirms these two features
WhatsApp’s latest update confirms these two features
Yogi Adityanath’s pet dog Kalu is an online sensation
Yogi Adityanath’s pet dog Kalu is an online sensation
‘Was a bitter pill to swallow’: Shastri hails India’s form since WC exit
‘Was a bitter pill to swallow’: Shastri hails India’s form since WC exit
Chirag Paswan: Mandate for BJP-Sena, not BJP-Ajit Pawar | On The Record
Chirag Paswan: Mandate for BJP-Sena, not BJP-Ajit Pawar | On The Record
trending topics
HTLS 2019IBPS Clerk Admit CardMumbai terror attacksDevendra FadnavisDelhi air qualityVirat KohliInternational Emmy Awards 2019Deepika PadukoneWhatsApp

don't miss

latest news

India News