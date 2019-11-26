2 injured in grenade attack near Kashmir university in Srinagar: Report

india

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 15:10 IST

Two people were injured in a grenade attack near Kashmir University in Srinagar on Tuesday afternoon, reported news agency PTI.

On Sunday, a five-member civil society delegation, led by former Union minister Yashwant Sinha, was not allowed to move outside Srinagar citing security reasons.

Jammu and Kashmir has been placed under security lockdown since the Centre’s August 5 move when it decided to revoke the erstwhile state’s special status via Article 370.

Jammu and Kashmir officially transitioned to a Union Territory on October 31.