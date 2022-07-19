2 jawans killed in J&K in accidental grenade blast

An army captain and a junior commissioned officer (JCO) were killed and three soldiers injured in an accidental grenade blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said on Monday.

“On the night of July 17 (Sunday), an accidental grenade blast occurred in the Mendhar sector in Poonch district when troops were performing their duties along the Line of Control,” said a defence spokesperson.

It resulted in injuries to Captain Anand (25) and JCO Naib Subedar Bhagwan Singh (43). “Though they were immediately evacuated by helicopter to Udhampur command hospital, they succumbed to their injuries during treatment,” the spokesperson added.

Three other soldiers, who were injured in the blast, are undergoing treatment at the Command Hospital, where their condition is stated to be stable, the spokesperson said.

While Captain Anand was a native of Bihar’s Bhagalpur district, Naib Subedar Bhagwan Singh hailed from Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkar Nagar district, the spokesperson said, adding that their mortal remains will be sent to their home on Tuesday.

Both Anand and Singh were part of a patrol on the LoC in Mendhar sector, which remains a preferred route of infiltration for Pakistani terrorists, an army officer said.

The blast took place when an operational briefing was on at a forward location.

“All the men and team leader were engaged in a briefing when there was an accidental grenade blast. The shrapnel hit the team leader and men who were in very close vicinity of the grenade,” the officer added, requesting anonymity.

The Indian Army expressed grief over the death of the two officers.

“GOC @Whiteknight_IA and all Ranks salute brave hearts Capt Anand and Nb Sub Bhagwan Singh who made the supreme sacrifice while performing their duties on the LOC in Mendhar Sector. We offer deepest condolences to their family members,” the army tweeted.

The incident came days after two army jawans were injured in an accidental blast during rocket launcher practice along the LoC in Jhulas area of Poonch.

On July 8, a sepoy of the Mahar Regiment was killed after receiving injuries in accidental firing during a training exercise in Poonch district.