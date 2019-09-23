2 killed, 5 injured in a blast at scrap dealer’s house in Amritsar

india

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 20:26 IST

Two people died and five others were injured in a blast that took place at a scrap dealer’s house in Amritsar’s Putlighar area.

The deceased were cleaning the scrapped goods when the blast took place, say reports.

A head constable of Punjab home guard and a child were among those injured.

The scrapped goods, say neighbours, were brought from Police station confinement and the ammunition also came with other goods.

More details awaited.

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 20:12 IST