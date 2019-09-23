New Delhi -°C
2 killed, 5 injured in a blast at scrap dealer’s house in Amritsar
A head constable of Punjab home guard and a child were among those injured.india Updated: Sep 23, 2019 20:26 IST
Amritsar
Two people died and five others were injured in a blast that took place at a scrap dealer’s house in Amritsar’s Putlighar area.
The deceased were cleaning the scrapped goods when the blast took place, say reports.
A head constable of Punjab home guard and a child were among those injured.
The scrapped goods, say neighbours, were brought from Police station confinement and the ammunition also came with other goods.
More details awaited.
First Published: Sep 23, 2019 20:12 IST
