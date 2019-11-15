e-paper
2 killed, 8 injured by lightning in Rajasthan’s Barmer

Unseasonal rains and hailstorm because of a western disturbance have wreaked havoc in Rajasthan’s desert districts like Barmer and Jaisalmer since Tuesday and continued even on Friday morning.

india Updated: Nov 15, 2019 12:14 IST
Mukesh Mathrani
Mukesh Mathrani
Hindustan Times, Barmer
The district administration had ordered the closure of schools on Friday as incessant rain and hail have been reported from more than 100 villages.
At least two people, including a woman, were killed and eight injured after they were struck by lightning in Rajasthan’s Barmer on Thursday, officials said, amid heavy rains and hail storm since the last three days.

A large number of cattle, including cows, goats and sheep, were also killed by lightning. The unseasonal rains have also caused damage to crops stored in the open.

Officials said 28-year-old Amni, a resident of Rajbera village in Sheo block, and Likhmaram Jat, 15, of Chidiya village were struck by lightning while working in the fields.

Gudi Bheel, 25, Sajid, 20, Jameela, 22, Papli, 40, Sarupi, 35, Padma Ram, 8, and two others were among the injured.

Unseasonal rains and hailstorm because of a western disturbance have wreaked havoc in Rajasthan’s desert districts like Barmer and Jaisalmer since Tuesday and continued even on Friday morning. Barmer has recorded 56mm of rainfall so far.

The district administration had ordered the closure of schools on Friday as incessant rain and hail have been reported from more than 100 villages.

Continuous rains have created a flood-like situation in many places. Makeshift structures have been damaged and electric poles in several places have also fallen down leading to power outages in hundreds of villages.

