2 killed as earth falls on workers during railway construction work in Assam
Two workers were killed and four others injured when earth fell on them at a Road Under Bridge (RUB) construction site in the GuwahatiLumding section of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) on Saturday, an official said here.
During construction of the tunnel between Panbari and Thakurkuchi stations, earth fell over labourers trapping nine of them, Chief Public Relations Officer of NFR, Subhanan Chanda, said.
Seven of them were rescued with the help of local authorities but two labourers lost their lives, he said.
Four workers who suffered serious injuries were taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.
The railway authorities are extending all help to the injured, Chanda said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 killed as earth falls on workers during railway construction work in Assam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Soon, protesters will pay for damage: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar
- The statement comes amid farmers’ protests across Delhi borders for nearly 3 months over the three new laws, which they say favour big corporations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AIMPLB moves SC on plea for uniform divorce laws
- Seeking to be heard as a representative body of Muslims, the board has emphasised that since personal laws could not be tested on the anvil of Articles 14 (right to equality), 21 (right to life) or any other constitutional provision, the court could not issue judicial orders in this regard.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deep Sidhu, Iqbal Singh taken to Red Fort to recreate sequence of R-Day clashes
- The two were arrested between Monday and Tuesday from near Karnal Bypass in Haryana and Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, respectively.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J&K to get statehood at appropriate time: Amit Shah
- J&K has been a top priority of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government since it came to power at the Centre in 2014, Shah said. He added that devolution of power took place there after the government nullified Article 370, which granted special privileges to the erstwhile state, and said the move will hurt dynastic politics.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 years after Pulwama, Interpol issues notices
- The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the case, hopes that authorities in Pakistan, where Azhar and his aides are believed to be hiding, will honour the red notices and take action against the terror masterminds.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manipur's first comic book on folktales of 3 tribes released
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Police framing innocents: Farm union
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kidnapping and extortion racket busted in Goa, 12 arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Engineers work on Polavaram dam on Godavari for smooth passage of Pulasa fish
- Due to its taste and availability only for a limited period in the Godavari river, Pulasa fish is in high demand not only in coastal Andhra, but also across the state and it fetches around ₹4,000 per kg for fishermen during the peak season.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget session: 99% of allotted time used
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cops rule out rape, abduction bid on Hyderabad medical student
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1 held in Capital for shooting 5 dead in Haryana wrestling arena
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Jai Shri Ram' has become the slogan of election in Bengal, says BJP's Shekhawat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FM Sitharaman poses 10 questions to counter Congress attack on Budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox