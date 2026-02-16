Two migrant workers from Bihar were killed and four others injured on Sunday after a chemical storage tank exploded at a private factory in Basaralu, where dismantling work was underway as part of plans to relocate the unit, police said. 2 killed in explosion at chemical factory in Karnataka

The blast occurred around 9.40 am at the Keerthi Chemical factory near Karekatte while workers were removing the tank. The force of the explosion killed Kalu Khan, 27, and Ashok, 26, at the scene, officials said.

“While the workers were removing the chemical tank, it suddenly exploded at around 9.40 am, Sunday. Two workers died on the spot due to the impact,” an inspector at Basaralu police station, K Muralidhar, said.

The factory had not been operational for the past four years and was in the process of being shifted when the accident occurred, police said.

Four other workers — Khasim, Ravi, Mahantesh and Rajeev Kumar, aged between 24 and 32 — suffered serious injuries and were admitted to the Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment.

Police have registered a case against the factory management under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which relates to causing death by negligence, and have begun an investigation. “We are investigating whether proper safety protocols were followed during the dismantling process. A case has been registered against factory authorities under BNS Section 106 (negligent act causing death),” Muralidhar said.

The factory had faced protests from local residents about four years ago after a reported chemical leak damaged crops across hundreds of acres and led to the death of two dogs. The district administration later compensated affected farmers.

“In view of earlier incidents and public objections, the factory was being shifted. However, it appears that adequate precautionary measures were not taken during the removal of hazardous materials,” a local resident said.

Officials from the labour department and the pollution control board are expected to inspect the site to determine whether safety regulations were followed and to identify the chemicals involved at the time of the explosion.

Police said those found responsible would face action as the investigation continues.