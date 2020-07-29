e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 2 Lashkar infiltrators killed, another injured in J-K’s Rajouri

2 Lashkar infiltrators killed, another injured in J-K’s Rajouri

Lt Col Devender Anand, the defence spokesperson, said the suspected terrorists had not entered Indian territory and the anti-personnel mine was planted by Pakistan on their side.

india Updated: Jul 29, 2020 08:33 IST
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Jammu
One of the slain infiltrator, Abid Hussain
One of the slain infiltrator, Abid Hussain
         

Two Pakistani infiltrators from Lashkar-e-Taiba were killed and one of their injured associates fled back to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district late on Monday, officials said.

Lt Col Devender Anand, the defence spokesperson, said the suspected terrorists had not entered Indian territory and the anti-personnel mine was planted by Pakistan on their side.

“Around 11pm on Monday, three infiltrators were trying to infiltrate into our territory opposite Kalal area of Nowshera sector. One of them stepped over a landmine and as a result two of them got killed while the third one was injured,” Anand said.

“During monsoon, these mines being light in weight drift away from their place and it seems infiltrators stepped on one such mine. The troops had seen the bodies lying in their territory,” said the officer.

One of the killed terrorists has been identified as Abid Hussain, son of Khadim Hussain of Naali village in Bhaagsar area of Bhimber district in PoK.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
Indian Navy deepens watch to check China ambitions
Indian Navy deepens watch to check China ambitions
Five Rafale jets to land today
Five Rafale jets to land today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
How IAF will have an edge over neighbours with Rafales’ induction
How IAF will have an edge over neighbours with Rafales’ induction
57% from slums in 3 wards have Covid antibodies, finds BMC’s sero survey
57% from slums in 3 wards have Covid antibodies, finds BMC’s sero survey
Indore dog rescuer seeks protection on video; police say her credentials are dubious
Indore dog rescuer seeks protection on video; police say her credentials are dubious
He treats everyone as captain: Raina names ‘next MS Dhoni’ of India
He treats everyone as captain: Raina names ‘next MS Dhoni’ of India
Covid update: India to export 4 crore masks; Mumbai ‘relief’; PM-bankers’ meet
Covid update: India to export 4 crore masks; Mumbai ‘relief’; PM-bankers’ meet
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 TestsIndia-ChinaDelhi Covid-19Covid-19RBSE 10th Result 2020Check RBSE 10th Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In