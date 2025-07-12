2 men claim they were fired at in Delhi's Kalkaji; police find no proof

Two men were allegedly fired at near Kalkaji main market in southeast Delhi and sustained wounds, according to a complaint, police said on Saturday. No evidence has so far emerged that any firing occurred, they said. The injured were taken to Safdarjung Hospital, where, according to medical reports, they were treated for contusions and lacerations(HT Photo/Representational Image)

A PCR call was received around 11.15 pm on Friday, with the caller claiming that two men, Dev Malik, 20, and Nirbhay Bhati, 24, had received gunshot wounds near the T-point close to Deshbandhu College, in Kalkaji an officer said.

The injured were taken to Safdarjung Hospital, where, according to medical reports, they were treated for contusions and lacerations, he said. The officer said both men refused to give their statements, saying they would give their account at a police station after discharge.

"Local enquiry revealed no incident of firing in the area, and no empty cartridges were found at the alleged spot. CCTV footage from the vicinity is being examined to verify the claims," the officer said.