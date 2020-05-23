e-paper
Home / India News / 2 migrants came out of quarantine centre in Bihar to rape teenager, nabbed

2 migrants came out of quarantine centre in Bihar to rape teenager, nabbed

The incident occurred on Wednesday night when the victim had gone out of her home. A village local had threatened the girl at knife point if she raised an alarm, following which he called the two migrants and other village residents.

india Updated: May 23, 2020 18:25 IST
Prasun K Mishra
Prasun K Mishra
Hindustan Times, Sasaram
A quarantine centre for migrants at Herhanj in Jharkhand’s Latehar.
A quarantine centre for migrants at Herhanj in Jharkhand’s Latehar. (HT File Photo)
         

Bihar police on Friday arrested two migrant labourers for allegedly gang raping an 18-year-old girl with five other locals of Jogani village of Rohtas district.

The two migrants had been staying at a village school which had been turned into a quarantine centre in the village which is about 150 km southeast of the capital Patna.

A case for rape, assault and rioting under Sections 376, 354 a, b and c of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the two migrants, Chanchal Yadav and Suresh Kumar Yadav, and village youths identified as Arvind Yadav, Vijay Yadav, Mukesh Yadav, Amit Yadav and Chullli Paswan on the basis of the victim’s statement on Thursday.

Chanchal and Suresh were arrested from the quarantine centre on Friday and raids were on to arrest the other accused, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Bikramganj, Raj Kumar said.

“The girl was sent to Sasaram sadar hospital for medical examination and age determination test and reports are awaited,” the SDPO said.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night when the victim had gone out of her home. Arvind Yadav had threatened the girl at knife point if she raised an alarm, following which he called the two migrants and other village residents.

According to the victim’s statement to the police, they also took pictures and recorded the crime on video and threatened her of posting it on social media if she informed her family about the incident.

Police did not say how the two migrants managed to leave the quarantine centre.

