2 more civilian killings keep Kashmir on edge

A 26-year-old bank employee from Rajasthan and a labourer from Bihar were shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam and Budgam on Thursday, marking 13 targeted killings of civilians in the Valley since March and sparking panic among migrant and Pandit communities.

Bank employee Vijay Kumar’s murder – which came just two days after a Hindu schoolteacher was gunned down in the same area on campus – put the region on edge, prompting Union home minister Amit Shah to convene an urgent meeting with national security adviser Ajit Doval and Research and Analysis Wing chief Samant Goel.

An unidentified terrorist barged into Ellaqie Dehati Bank’s branch in Kulgam’s Mohanpora at approximately 11am and fired on Vijay Kumar inside his cabin. CCTV footage of the incident showed the veiled assailant shooting Kumar before escaping. Kumar, who was from Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh, was shifted to Kulgam’s district hospital, where doctors declared him dead. He got married three months ago and lived in Kulgam with his wife.

“He called recently and promised to come home for 10-15 days in July. We wanted him to settle down in Rajasthan but destiny was something else,” said Om Prakash Beniwal, Kumar’s father.

A police spokesman said that in the terror incident, Kumar received critical gunshot injuries and was evacuated to hospital for treatment, but he succumbed to his injuries. “Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the circumstances which lead to this terror crime. Area has been cordoned off and search in the area is going on,” he said.

A fringe terror organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack on social media.

In the Budgam violence, the non-local labourer was shot dead while another labourer was injured when terrorists fired at them at a brick kiln in Chadoora area of the district on Thursday night, officials said.The killed labourer was identified as Dilkush Kumar (17), while Guri was discharged from the hospital after treatment, the officials said. Kumar was a resident of Arnia in Bihar.

Police have cordoned off the area and are looking for the terrorists involved in the incident, which took place at 9.10pm, they said

The police spokesman said that the Kashmir inspector general of police (IGP) along with the South Kashmir deputy inspector general of police and central reserve police force (CRPF) deputy inspector general of police visited Kulgam district, where they held meeting with police and security personnel.

“IGP Kashmir reviewed security scenario and instructed field officers to conduct surprise joint area domination in the day and night, to identify terrorist involved in today’s terror crime and neutralise him at the earliest. Besides, he also directed to identify the terrorist associates who have been harbouring terrorists and arrest them on priority basis,” the spokesman said.

Kumar’s murder is the latest in a string of targeted killings that have rocked the Valley since March. At least 12 civilians – of which six were local Muslims, four were Hindus from the Valley, including one Kashmiri pandit, and two non-locals— besides five security personnel have been killed by unidentified militants.

Many members from the migrant and Pandit communities said they feared for their lives and a return to the 90s, when many Pandit families were forced to flee their homes under the shadow of terror. Hundreds of Kashmiri Pandit employees deputed in the Valley under the Prime Minister’s package for the rehabilitation of the community in 2008 have been boycotting work and holding sit-in protests across Kashmir. Many blocked roads and shouted slogans to demand safety from the government and security forces.

Ranjan Zutshi, a migrant employee who lives at a transit camp in Mattan , said that more than 100 people left for Jammu. “Nobody feels safe here. Tomorrow more people will be leaving Kashmir. We will only return when safe accommodation can be created for us.”

The fresh attack came a day before Shah is scheduled to chair a second meeting within a fortnight to discuss the security situation in the region. Jammu and Kashmir’s lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha will be among those attending the event ahead of the annual Amarnath pilgrimage, which is being held after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Last month, Shah chaired a meeting on Kashmir and asked security forces to ensure zero cross-border infiltration.

Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti condemned the fresh killing. “Condemn yet another targeted killing today of Vijay Kumar, a bank manager working in Kulgam. Heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace,” Mufti tweeted.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah echoed her. “So very sorry to hear about the targeted killing of Vijay Kumar. Tweeting to condemn an attack & condole a death are becoming a mind-numbingly regular thing. It’s heartbreaking to see families destroyed like this,” he tweeted.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Altaf Thakur asked security agencies to work out a strategy to stop the vicious cycle of violence. “What a shameful act yet again. ...Now terrorists targeting public servants too. A serious issue and a matter of concern.”

The killings of civilians – a cab driver, a school teacher, a YouTuber, shop worker, government worker, railway worker and village chief among them – marks a new phase of uncertainty and bloodshed for the restive region that has battled terrorism and armed separatism for decades.

Rahul Bhat, a government employee who was shot dead inside the office in Budgam on May 12. Five days later, wine shop employee Ranjit Singh was killed in an attack in Baramulla. On May 25, artist Amreen Bhat was gunned down in her house in Budgam and on May 31, school teacher Rajini Bala was shot dead inside a government school where she was posted.

A group of civil society members condemned the killing and said it was an assault on universal human values and against the tenets of all religions, including Islam. “We appeal to all the people in Kashmir to strongly condemn such acts and extend full support and cooperation to the employees from the minority community for their security and protection,” said Rafiq Masoodi, the group’s vice chairman in a statement