2 MPs vote against women quota bill, 454 in favour: Here's what happened in voting

Only two MPs voted against the women's reservation bill in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday while the bill was passed with a majority of 454 votes in favour. According to reports, Asaduddin Owaisi and Imtiaz Jaleel might have voted against the bill as AIMIM opposed the bill. Owaisi during his argument said the bill would only facilitate savarna women participation. Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed women's reservation bill with 454 members voting in favour and two against.

After the bill was passed, Om Birla asked NK Premchandran to elucidate his point of amendment in which he said 'as nearly as may be' should be deleted from before one-third of the seats and mandatory should be inserted. "This is a harmless amendment," NK Premchandran said. Amit Shah explained why the 'nearly' word has been used as the delimitation commission would decide that. 'Subject to the clarification, I am withdrawing my amendment," Premchandran said.

Next, the Speaker asked Owaisi to keep his point. Owaisi said he would move his amendment and sought a division on it. "No one is on your side," Om Birla said. To this, Owaisi and AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel gestured towards the sky hinting that Allah is with them.

Owaisi said why OBC and Muslim women who have lesser representation in Parliamenr are not being given any quota. "I oppose this legislation.... The justification that is being given for the bill is that more women will get elected to Parliament. If that is the justification, why that justification is not being extended to the OBC and Muslim women whose representation in this august House is minimal," Owaisi said.

"We know Muslim women are seven per cent of the population, but in this Lok Sabha their representation stands at only 0.7 per cent," Owaisi said. "This Modi government wants to increase representation for savarna women. They don't want representation for OBC women and Muslim women. There have been 690 women MPs elected to Lok Sabha and only 25 of them have come from the Muslim community," Owaisi said. "I hear (that) reservation cannot be given on religious grounds? What is the 1950 presidential order? You are deceiving Muslim women by denying them quota within this reservation," he said.

"It is a historic leap for our nation as the Lok Sabha passes the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' today. The bill envisaged by PM

@narendramodi Ji will not only script a new chapter in the history of women's empowerment but also foster equitable and gender-inclusive development in our nation. It yet again reiterates the Modi government's commitment to women-led governance," Amit Shah tweeted.

"I extend my heartfelt gratitude to PM @narendramodi Ji for the Women's Reservation Bill, passed in the Lok Sabha today. It has transformed the political discourse in our nation. Throughout the ages, women in India have shaped individuals, families, our society, and the economy with their care, compassion, and selfless contributions. The new bill will harness their power in shaping the destiny of our nation. It will strengthen our Parliamentary Democracy by making our laws and policies more gender-inclusive and effective," Amit Shah said.

