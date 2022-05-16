2 new faces among ministers to be inducted into Tripura CM Manik Saha's team

AGARTALA: Two new faces will be among 11 ministers to be inducted into Manik Saha’s council of ministers on Monday a day after he was sworn in as the chief minister after his predecessor Biplab Kumar Deb resigned from the post.

Deb became the first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief minister of Tripura in 2018. He was replaced on Saturday ahead of the 2023 polls in the state. Deb said he will focus on strengthening the party to ensure the BJP’s return to power.

A dentist, Saha joined the BJP in 2015 and was made chief of the party’s state unit in 2020. He became Tripura’s first Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament from the BJP this year.

Nine ministers are being retained while Rampada Jamatia and Prem Kumar Reang are the new faces to be inducted into Saha’s council of ministers. Rampada Jamatia is a BJP leader while Reang is a legislator of ally Indigenous Peoples’ Front of Tripura.

People aware of the matter said Jishnu Devvarma will continue as the deputy chief minister