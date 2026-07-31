1 dead, another injured in terror attack in J&K's Kulgam

Suspected terrorists opened fire on non-local labourers at a brick kiln in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Friday evening, killing one person and injuring another, officials said.

The attack comes less than 10 days after terrorists shot dead a police officer in Anantnag town. (ANI )

The attack took place at a brick kiln in the Kelam area, where the assailants targeted the workers.

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Both labourers were injured in the firing. One of them died from his injuries before he could be taken to a hospital, while the other was shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital in Anantnag for treatment, officials told news agency PTI.

Also read | J&K cop Aashiq Hussain Qureshi killed in first terror attack since Pahalgam killings

The attack comes less than 10 days after terrorists shot dead a police officer in Anantnag town, which took place at around 12.30 pm at Lal Chowk. This is the first terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir since April 22, 2025, when 26 civilians were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack.

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{{^usCountry}} According to officials, Head Constable Aashiq Hussain Qureshi (Belt No. 20), of the IR 3rd Battalion and a resident of Beerwah in Budgam district, was deployed on Amarnath Yatra security duty when he came under attack. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to officials, Head Constable Aashiq Hussain Qureshi (Belt No. 20), of the IR 3rd Battalion and a resident of Beerwah in Budgam district, was deployed on Amarnath Yatra security duty when he came under attack. {{/usCountry}}

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Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the assailants.

Reacting to the attack, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said he was "deeply saddened" by the death of Head Constable Ashiq Hussain of the IRP 3rd Battalion, J&K Police, who was killed in the line of duty.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also condemned the attack, saying he had spoken to Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat to review the situation.

He expressed condolences to the family of Head Constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi, praised his sacrifice in the line of duty, and said the perpetrators would be brought to justice.

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