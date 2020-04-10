e-paper
Home / India News / 2 nurses test Covid-19 positive in Mumbai’s Dadar, hospital stops taking in new patients

2 nurses test Covid-19 positive in Mumbai’s Dadar, hospital stops taking in new patients

The civic body has given a time period of 48 hours to the hospital to discharge all existing patients after proper screening.

india Updated: Apr 10, 2020 15:50 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
In another incident, an 83-year-old man has tested positive at NC Kelkar Road in Dadar on Friday. There are so far 6 cases of Covid-19, which have been reported from Dadar. (Image used for representation).
Two nurses, aged 27 years and 42 years of Dadar’s Shushrusha Hospital have tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday following which authorities have directed the hospital to stop taking in any new patients. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked the hospital to quarantine nearly 28 nurses who are employed in the hospital.

The civic body has given a time period of 48 hours to the hospital to discharge all existing patients after proper screening. Kiran Dighavkar, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of G North ward (Dadar) said, “We have advised the hospital to conduct tests of all nurses at their own cost and then we will take a call.”

In another incident, an 83-year-old man has tested positive at NC Kelkar Road in Dadar on Friday. Travel history, if any is being investigated and high risk contacts of the patient are being traced and will undergo tests immediately. There are so far six cases of Covid-19, which have been reported from Dadar.

