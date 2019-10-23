e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 22, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 23, 2019

2 Pak infiltrators nabbed along border in Ferozepur

They were caught by the BSF jawans after they crossed the international border and entered into the Indian territory near the border outpost in Samaske in Ferozepur district of on Monday evening.

india Updated: Oct 23, 2019 00:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ferozepur
Hindustantimes
         

Two Pakistani nationals were nabbed by the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel along the India-Pakistan border, officials said on Tuesday.

They were caught by the BSF jawans after they crossed the international border and entered into the Indian territory near the border outpost in Samaske in Ferozepur district of on Monday evening.

They were identified as Mohammad Lateef and Mohammad Saif, both residents of Okara district of Punjab province in Pakistan, officials said.

They said the duo was in the custody of BSF and being questioned.

3 Pak drones spotted near Hussainiwala

Meanwhile, three Pakistani drones were spotted by the BSF personnel in the Indian territory along the Hussainiwala border in Ferozepur, officials said.

They drones came from the Pakistani side on Monday night and they were spotted near a BSF checkpost at Hussainiwala pillar number 191, they said.

Though there were reports that BSF troops fired at the drones, there was no official confirmation. The reports said the drones vanished from the view after they were fired at by BSF personnel.

The BSF and Pakistani Rangers held a flag meeting after the development.

Earlier this month, drones were sighted by residents of Basti Ram Lal, Tendi Wala and Hajara Singh Wala villages near Hussainiwala, following which the BSF was put on alert.

At that time, search operations were carried out by the BSF and the Punjab Police but nothing suspicious was found.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 00:56 IST

top news
US ‘concerned’ over Jammu and Kashmir, says Pakistan must stop terror
US ‘concerned’ over Jammu and Kashmir, says Pakistan must stop terror
Two men suspected of killing Kamlesh Tiwari arrested from Gujarat-Rajasthan border
Two men suspected of killing Kamlesh Tiwari arrested from Gujarat-Rajasthan border
Kartarpur pact to be inked on ‘zero line’, India and Pak to not cross border
Kartarpur pact to be inked on ‘zero line’, India and Pak to not cross border
Kohli speaks about Sourav Ganguly’s appointment as BCCI president
Kohli speaks about Sourav Ganguly’s appointment as BCCI president
BCCI reacts after Bangladesh cricketers go on strike ahead of India tour
BCCI reacts after Bangladesh cricketers go on strike ahead of India tour
Thank you PM, says Abhijit Banerjee; calls meeting Modi ‘unique experience’
Thank you PM, says Abhijit Banerjee; calls meeting Modi ‘unique experience’
WhatsApp rolls out a new group privacy feature: Here’s how it works
WhatsApp rolls out a new group privacy feature: Here’s how it works
‘Haven’t left country’: Kalki Bhagwan’s video message after I-T raids
‘Haven’t left country’: Kalki Bhagwan’s video message after I-T raids
trending topics
India vs South AfricaBreaking news liveVirat KohliPM ModiKatrina KaifSaand Ki Aankh movie reviewBigg Boss 13P Chidambaram
don't miss
latest news
India News