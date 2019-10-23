2 Pak infiltrators nabbed along border in Ferozepur

india

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 00:56 IST

Two Pakistani nationals were nabbed by the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel along the India-Pakistan border, officials said on Tuesday.

They were caught by the BSF jawans after they crossed the international border and entered into the Indian territory near the border outpost in Samaske in Ferozepur district of on Monday evening.

They were identified as Mohammad Lateef and Mohammad Saif, both residents of Okara district of Punjab province in Pakistan, officials said.

They said the duo was in the custody of BSF and being questioned.

3 Pak drones spotted near Hussainiwala

Meanwhile, three Pakistani drones were spotted by the BSF personnel in the Indian territory along the Hussainiwala border in Ferozepur, officials said.

They drones came from the Pakistani side on Monday night and they were spotted near a BSF checkpost at Hussainiwala pillar number 191, they said.

Though there were reports that BSF troops fired at the drones, there was no official confirmation. The reports said the drones vanished from the view after they were fired at by BSF personnel.

The BSF and Pakistani Rangers held a flag meeting after the development.

Earlier this month, drones were sighted by residents of Basti Ram Lal, Tendi Wala and Hajara Singh Wala villages near Hussainiwala, following which the BSF was put on alert.

At that time, search operations were carried out by the BSF and the Punjab Police but nothing suspicious was found.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 00:56 IST