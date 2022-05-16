2 poachers linked to killing of 3 cops shot at as they tried to flee, say MP police

Two poachers who were arrested on Saturday after a gunfight in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh were injured in police firing while trying to flee from police custody on Sunday, police said, adding that two policemen were also injured in the incident.

The two men — Shanu and Jia Khan — suspected of poaching blackbuck deer, were caught on Saturday hours after a gunfight in Shahrok forest near Saga Barkheda village. Two poachers— the main accused Naushad and Shahzad Mewati— and three policemen were killed in the gunfight. Four more accused are on the run, police said.

The district administration also demolished the houses of five accused, including the Mewati brothers, in Bidoriya village on Sunday.

Guna SP Rajeev Mishra said that during questioning, Shanu and Jia said they hid carcasses of deer and arms used to cut up the animals in the Maloni forest.

The police team left to recover arms and carcasses of animals with Jia and Shanu on Sunday afternoon, said Mishra.

“In the forest area, Jia pushed the driver and tried to overturn the vehicle. Jia and Shanu tried to snatch the pistol of sub-inspector Amit Agrawal. Jia and Shanu were running away when Aron police station in-charge Vinod Singh Rathore and sub-inspector Amit Agrawal warned them. They didn’t stop, hence police fired on their legs and nabbed them. They were taken to Primary Health Centre, Aron,” said the SP.