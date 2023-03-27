2 prisoners flee from Arunachal Pradesh jail after killing constable

GUWAHATI: A massive manhunt is underway in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district to nab two prisoners including a cadre of the Nikki-Sumi faction of NSCN(K) who escaped from the district jail on Sunday evening after killing a constable. A (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“We have launched massive combing operation with help of Assam Rifles to nab the escaped prisoners. There are some definite clues about their whereabouts, and we are hopeful of arresting them soon,” Arunachal Pradesh Police spokesperson Rohit Rajbir Singh said on Monday.

The two have been identified as Rocksen Homchha, a cadre of the Nikki-Sumi faction of National Social Council of Nagaland (Khaplang), and the other as Titpu Kitnya, a murder accused.

According to police, the two managed to snatch the assault rifle of a constable, Wangnyam Bosai, on Sunday evening. The constable received gunshot injuries in the process when he tried to stop them.

The injured constable was rushed to Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH) in Assam’s Dibrugarh, but he died of his injuries on the way.

