2 Pune residents dead as truck crashes into SUV in Ahmednagar

Two persons were killed and six critically injured when a truck crashed into a sports utility vehicle (Bolero- MH 12 RK 6951) near Shani Shingnapur phata in Rahuri, Ahmednagar, on Sunday. Rahuri police station incharge Hanumant Gade said that the accident took place at 3.30 pm. “The SUV was crossing the road when the truck crashed into it. Locals called an ambulance and the injured have been admitted to the intensive care unit of the Ahmednagar government hospital,” he said.

According to Gade, the inmates of the SUV are from Pune, but their identities could not confirmed till late in the evening. “We are still searching for their relatives and identities,” he said. A case of rash and negligent driving has been lodged.

Traffic had come to standstill for half an hour and the local traffic officials rushed to the clear the bottleneck. A panchnama will be performed late in the evening.

First Published: May 27, 2019 05:34 IST