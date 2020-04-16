e-paper
2 relatives of Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad test positive for Covid-19

They had recently returned from South Africa and quarantined along with two other persons,Saharanpur DM Akhilesh Singh said.

india Updated: Apr 16, 2020 06:49 IST
Press Trust of India
Saharanpur
The authorities are now trying to find those people who came in contact with the two relatives of the Tablighi Jamaat’s leader.
Two relatives of Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad Kandhalvi tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district, an official said on Wednesday.

After the two relatives of Kandhalvi tested positive for Covid-19, the district administration sealed Mufti locality in Mandi area here, Saharanpur DM Akhilesh Singh told PTI. He said eight other people from the area were placed under quarantine. The two persons who tested positive are Kandhalvi’s in-laws and they had stayed at the Tablighi Jamaat’s Markaz in Delhi’s Nizamuddin before the Covid-19 lockdown was imposed, the district magistrate said.

They had recently returned from South Africa and quarantined along with two other persons, Singh said.

The authorities are now trying to find those people who came in contact with the two relatives of the Tablighi Jamaat’s leader.

