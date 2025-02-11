Menu Explore
2 soldiers killed, another injured in IED blast along LoC in Akhnoor sector

ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria
Feb 11, 2025 06:36 PM IST

The White Knights Corps said a suspected Improvised Explosive Device blast in Akhnoor Sector during a fence patrol had resulted in two fatalities

JAMMU: Two soldiers were killed and another seriously injured after an improvised explosive device (IED), suspected to have been planted by Pakistani terrorists, went off along the Line of Control (LoC) in Battal area of Akhnoor sector in Jammu district on Tuesday, said officials.

Akhnoor: Security personnel conduct a search operation following suspicious movement, in Jogwan area near LoC, in Akhnoor area on Jan 11 (PTI FILE PHOTO)
Akhnoor: Security personnel conduct a search operation following suspicious movement, in Jogwan area near LoC, in Akhnoor area on Jan 11 (PTI FILE PHOTO)

“Suspected Improvised Explosive Device blast reported in #Laleali in #Akhnoor Sector during a fence patrol resulting in two fatalities. Own troops are dominating the area and search #operations are underway. White Knight Corps salutes and pays tribute to the supreme sacrifice of two gallant soldiers,” Nagrota-based White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

The incident comes a day after the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of White Knight Corps, Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva reviewed the “hostile activities” along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Rajouri district on Monday.

“GOC White Knight Corps, along with GOC Ace of Spades and GOC Crossed Swords divisions visited forward areas of the Rajouri sector for an operational update on the prevailing security situation and the hostile activities,” the White Knight Corps said on X on Monday.

General Sachdeva’s visit to the forward areas came two days after an Army patrol party was fired upon by suspected terrorists hiding in a forest across the LoC in Keri sector of Rajouri district.

Intelligence agencies have alerted the security forces about the presence of nearly 100 terrorists in launch pads across the LoC.

Pakistani terrorists are known to regularly plant IEDs along the LoC and the international border to inflict casualties on the Indian Army and Border Security Force (BSF).

There have been numerous instances of such IED blasts on the LoC in the past.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
