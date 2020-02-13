e-paper
2 SpiceJet pilots suspended for damaging Mangaluru runway while landing

Show cause notices were issued by the DGCA to the pilot-in-command and first officer of the flight demanding explanation on the “lapses”.

india Updated: Feb 13, 2020 16:31 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
A SpiceJet aircraft was coming from Dubai when the incident occurred.
A SpiceJet aircraft was coming from Dubai when the incident occurred.(File Photo )
         

Aviation regulator DGCA suspended two SpiceJet pilots on Thursday for a period of four-and-half months for damaging the runway edge lights of Mangaluru airport while landing a B 737 plane on October 31 last year, according to an official document.

“Investigation has revealed that the aircraft touched down left of the centreline and deviated further to the left and the delayed corrective input by the crew led to the damage to three runway edge lights,” the document of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated. It also noted that the period of suspension would be counted from the date of the incident.

The aircraft was coming from Dubai when the incident occurred.

Show cause notices were issued by the DGCA to the pilot-in-command and first officer of the flight demanding explanation on the “lapses”.

The reply sent by both the pilots were deemed to be “not satisfactory” and therefore, the regulator suspended the license held by them for a period of four-and-half months, the document stated.

