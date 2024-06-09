2 TDP MPs, several Union ministers, to take oath today alongside Modi

New Delhi: Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which is part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), on Sunday, announced that two of its newly elected members of parliament (MPs) – Ram Mohan Naidu and Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani – will take oath as ministers alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The NDA coalition secured a majority of 293 seats out of 543 in Lok Sabha election (File Photo)

The announcement was made by TDP leader Jayadev Galla, a former lawmaker.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

PM-designate Narendra Modi will be sworn in as Prime Minister for the third consecutive term on Sunday at 7:15pm at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Other leaders who are expected to take oath on Sunday alongside Modi include Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh, Piyush Goyal, and Jyotiraditya Scindia; former Karnataka chief minister and Janata Dal-Secular president HD Kumaraswamy, former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, cabinet minister Kiren Rijiju; Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan, JD-S MP Ram Nath Thakur, Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, Rajya Sabha MP Jayant Chaudhary, Anupriya Patel from Apna Dal (Soneylal), TDP’s Rammohan Naidu, Shiv Sena’s Pratap Rao Jadhav, Maharashtra BJP leader Raksha Khadse and more.

Also Read: Who will attend Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony?

In a post on ‘X’, Manjhi said, “I will be attending the programme organised at the residence of Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji today at 12 noon. This is good news for the people of Gaya and Bihar. Hail Magadha, Hail Bihar.”

Galla congratulated Pemmasani on being confirmed as a minister of state. “...Such an honour to serve the nation at the central level during your very first political stint. The people of Guntur and the entire AP [Andhra Pradesh] are proud of you. All the best for your new role. May you bring positive changes and make a meaningful impact. #MinisterOfState,” Galla said in a post on X.

“Congratulations to my young friend @RamMNK on being confirmed as a cabinet minister in the new #NDA Government! Your sincerity and humble nature will surely be an asset to the development of the country. Wishing you all the best in your new role!” Galla wrote, congratulating Naidu, a three-term MP.

Pemmasani, a debutant in this election, is a doctor by profession and one of the richest candidates in this election.

Lawmakers who will take oath as ministers later in the day today have been invited to the PM’s residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg for tea at 11am.

Several NDA coalition allies are expected to be present during the oath-taking ceremony.

Also Read: Leaders of 7 neighbouring nations to attend PM’s swearing-in

Modi will take oath as the PM for the third consecutive term, becoming the second leader after the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru.

President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Modi and his cabinet ministers at 7:15pm on Sunday, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Forecourt.

In the recently concluded general elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged 240 seats, and the NDA secured a majority of 293 seats out of 543 Lok Sabha seats.