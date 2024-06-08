Narendra Modi swearing-in ceremony: Security enhanced across Delhi | 10 points

In view of Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony as the prime minister of India tomorrow, the authorities have put in place massive security arrangements in and around Delhi, including imposing prohibitory orders and declaring the city a no-flying zone. Narendra Modi shows the media a letter that he received from President Droupadi Murmu inviting him to form a new government(Hindustan Times)

President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Modi and his cabinet ministers at 7:15 pm on Sunday, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan's Forecourt.

Here are 10 points on security arrangements:

1. Top officials from Delhi Police conducted a thorough security review at the Rashtrapati Bhavan as part of the preparation for the mega event.

2. Special security measures have also been taken for foreign dignitaries, including Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremasinghe, Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, who would be arriving to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

3. Enhanced protocols are in place at the designated hotels where these foreign guests will stay during their visit to New Delhi.

4. Additionally, the city police have issued an advisory announcing a No-Fly Zone over the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi.

5. The advisory prohibits the operation of sub-conventional aerial platforms, which aims to prevent any potential threats from criminal and anti-social elements, or terrorists during the oath ceremony of the new union government.

6. The restrictions and prohibitions will be effective from June 9 till June 10, the advisory said.

7. "With effect from 09.06.2024, there will be a prohibition on flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVS, UASS, microlight aircrafts, remotely piloted aircrafts, hot air balloons, small sized powered aircrafts, quadcopters or para-jumping from aircraft etc. over the jurisdiction of the NCT of Delhi in view of swearing-in ceremony in the National Capital Territory of Delhi to thwart criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India from posing a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by using them," the police said in an advisory issued on X.

8. The violators of the rules would be penalised and prosecuted under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

9. The Rashtrapati Bhavan also announced to cancel the weekly Change of Guard Ceremony on June 8 in wake of the preparation of the mega event.

10. The security measures were taken after the formal appointment of Narendra Modi as prime minister-designated by the President on Friday.

Modi has been elected as NDA's Parliamentary leader after a meeting of the alliance's newly elected MPs was held in the Parliament's central hall on Friday.

Later in the day, he met President Murmu and staked a claim to form the government. She appointed Modi as the prime minister-designate after BJP president J P Nadda handed her a letter on Modi's election as the leader of the BJP Parliamentary Party.

According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, way lower than its 2019 tally of 303. The Congress made substantial gains, winning 99 seats. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 293 seats, while the INDIA bloc won 234 seats.