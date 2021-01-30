2 terrorists arrested during an encounter in South Kashmir's Lelhar village
- Police spokesman said both terrorists surrendered along with two AK 47 rifles before senior security officers.
Two terrorists were arrested by security forces during an encounter in south Kashmir's Lelhar village late on Friday night, and another, who was injured during the gunfight, was shifted to a hospital.
A joint operation was launched by the security forces at Lelhar village late Friday night after learning about the presence of terrorists in the area. The operation ended with the arrest of two terrorists, affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen.
Police spokesman said both terrorists surrendered along with two AK 47 rifles before senior security officers. "One terrorist, who was injured in the encounter, has been shifted to hospital for medical treatment."
Officials said that the injured terrorist was first taken to Pulwama district hospital before he was shifted to Srinagar hospital for advanced treatment.
On Friday, three terrorists were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Pulwama during a cordon and search operation at Mandoora in Tral area, following information about the presence of militants there.
The encounter broke out after the terrorists opened fire at the security forces, inviting retaliatory fire, police said.
“The killed terrorists were identified as Waris Hassan of Naibugh, Aarif Bashir of Monghama and Ahtisham Ul Haq of Check Noorpora area of Awantipora. They were associated with the proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen,” said a police spokesperson.
The Prime Minister also noted that disruptions in Parliament affect the smaller parties the most. He said smaller parties must get more time to speak in Parliament.
The order was in reference to an RTI plea seeking information from the President Secretariat about the candidates who had appeared, who successfully cleared the exam etc for the recruitment of multitasking staff.
Kalicharan Vipta, a resident of Budhaar village in Koriya district, can barely walk and hear but he has been visiting revenue offices of his tehsil to get the certificate cancelled. In his letter to the district Collector, Vipta said the certificate was issued without any investigation.
In a letter, Gehlot said the economic activities have resumed after the end of the nationwide lockdown imposed in March to check the pandemic, but they are far from reaching the normal levels. He added as such the payment of GST compensation to the states up to June 2022 be extended by five years.
Gandhi joins the cooks who are making mushroom biryani and he mixes the raita saying the names of the ingredients out loud in Tamil, similar to the way the main chef does in the videos. While mixing the ingredients Gandhi also tells Congress MP Jothimani that he cooks 'quite a lot'.
