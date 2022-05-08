2 terrorists, including Lashkar member, trapped in J&K's Kulgam as encounter continues

In Jammu and Kashmir, security forces have trapped two terrorists in Kulgam as the gunfight continued on Sunday morning. One of the terrorists is associated with a Pakistan-based Lashkar terror outfit, and has been active in North Kashmir for two years, while another is a local terrorist, police said. “#KulgamEncounterUpdate: 01 #Pakistani #terrorist (Haider) of LeT terror outfit & a local terrorist trapped in on-going #encounter. Haider was active in North Kashmir for more than 2 years & involved in several #terror crimes. Details follow (sic),” the Kashmir police chief said in a tweet.

The encounter is taking place at the Cheyan Devsar area of Kulgam, with both the police and army involved. More details are yet to emerge.

A day ago, a terrorist was killed as the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, reported PTI, citing a defence spokesman. The movement of the terrorist was noticed by an alert Army patrol. When the team challenged him, the terrorist opened fire and got killed in the ensuing gunfight, the spokesman said.

On Friday, three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, including the oldest surviving ultra of the outfit, were killed in an encounter with security forces near the route of the annual Amarnath Yatra in the Anantnag district. A police spokesman told PTI security forces arrested a terrorist of the HM outfit identified as Mohammad Ishfaq Shergojri, resident of Nowgam Verinag, during a cordon and search operation (CASO) at Kokernag area of Anantnag on Thursday.

