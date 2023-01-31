2 women among 3 killed in Chhattisgarh after pit caves in: Raipur Police

RAIPUR: Three persons died when a pit in which they were collecting fly ash caved in on the outskirts of Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur, police said.

Police said the dead include two women. A fourth person, a 15-year-old girl, was pulled out alive from the pit by rescue workers and admitted to the hospital.

“The adults died on the spot, while the girl was injured. A police team rushed to the spot and pulled out the victims from the debris. The girl was admitted to a hospital and her condition was said to be out of danger,” a police officer said.

The officer said the four were extracting a layer of fly ash beneath the earth in the pit at Sankra village under Dharsinwa police station limits when the soil around them collapsed.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has expressed grief over the incident and directed officials to provide the best medical care to the injured.

A case of negligence has been registered and a probe is underway, said the official.