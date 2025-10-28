2 workers indulging in illegal sand extraction shot at in north Goa

PANAJI: An unidentified man shot at two labourers involved in river sand extraction in north Goa’s Pernem area in the early hours of Tuesday morning, police said. Police said efforts to trace the unidentified man who fired the shots were underway (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The two workers, identified as Ramrishi Paswan, 54 and Lalbabu Goud, 37, both natives of Bihar, suffered gunshot wounds in the incident at about 2:30 am on Tuesday, police said citing a complaint they have received.

Paswan suffered injuries to his neck while Goud was hit in the stomach.

“We have received some inputs and expect a breakthrough soon. The Crime Branch and the Pernem police are jointly investigating the case,” North Goa superintendent of police (SP) Rahul Gupta said.

The incident took place along the Terekhol river that serves as the border between Goa and Maharashtra and is a hotbed for sand mining which is banned in Goa.

The Opposition said the incident was a reflection that the law and order situation in the state has collapsed.

“It is appalling that Goa, once known for peace and safety, has now turned into a land of crime, violence and lawlessness all because of the BJP’s patronage to illegal activities like sand extraction, drug trade, and land mafia. The Pernem firing incident is yet another reminder that the BJP government has failed miserably to protect the lives of ordinary people,” Congress media head Amarnath Panjikar said.