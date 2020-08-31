e-paper
Home / India News / 2 workers of CPI (M) youth wing hacked to death in Kerala

2 workers of CPI (M) youth wing hacked to death in Kerala

The DFYI alleged that the Youth Congress workers were behind the attack, but the latter has distanced itself from the murder.

india Updated: Aug 31, 2020 11:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
The two DFYI workers Mithilaj and Mohammad Haq hacked to death in Venjarammoodu in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo @dyficec)
Two workers of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DFYI), the CPI (M) youth wing, were hacked to death by a group of assailants in Venjarammoodu in Thiruvananthapuram district on Sunday night, police said.

The police said the incident took place late Sunday night while both, Mithilaj (32) and Mohammad Haq (28), were returning home. The DFYI alleged that the Youth Congress workers were behind the attack, but the latter has distanced itself from the murder.

The area had witnessed minor clashes between the two in the last two weeks, said the police, adding they suspect the latest incident was a sequel to this. The deceased are block-level leaders of the DYFI. “It was a well planned murder. The Congress leadership will have to explain why they took out such a brutal murder on Onam day,” said CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

On its part, the Youth Congress said its workers have no role in it. “We condemn the murder in strongest terms. If anyone is involved, we will take strong action. Like CPI(M), we will not shield murderers,” said Youth Congress state president Shafi Parambhil. The DYFI has asked party workers to observe Monday a black day to protest against the murder. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala also condemned the killings.

According to the police, the attack took place around 11.30 pm when the deceased were returning home on their motorcycle. They were waylaid and attacked by a group of five persons. The victims received more than 25 stab wounds. One died on the spot and the other succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

Thiruvananthapuram rural police superintendent B Ashokan said three persons have been detained in connection with the murder. The police are keeping a strict vigil in the area.

