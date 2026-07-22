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20 additional CRPF companies rushed in from West Bengal amid CJP protests in Delhi

The Centre has deployed 20 additional CRPF companies in Delhi to strengthen security amid CJP protests, political demonstrations and Parliament.

Published on: Jul 22, 2026, 10:13:58 IST
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The Centre has ordered deployment of 20 additional companies of the CRPF in Delhi to strengthen security measures in view of the CJP protests and demonstrations by various political parties, officials said on Wednesday.

The Centre has deployed 20 additional CRPF companies amid ongoing CJP protests. (Naveen Sharma/ANI)
The Centre has deployed 20 additional CRPF companies amid ongoing CJP protests. (Naveen Sharma/ANI)

The forces, all drawn from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), are being airlifted from West Bengal after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) ordered their immediate deployment in the national capital on Tuesday night.

A total of 20 CRPF companies are being airlifted from Kolkata to be deployed in Delhi to strengthen the law and order in view of the CJP protests, demonstrations by various political parties and the ongoing Parliament session, official sources in the security establishment told PTI.

Multiple instances of violent clashes during the latest protests have necessitated this immediate deployment, they said.

They said these companies were deployed in West Bengal for the conduct of assembly elections held there a few months back and were asked to stay put on the request of the state government, they said.

A CRPF company has a strength of about 100 personnel.

About 30 companies of the CRPF and its specialised anti-riots unit Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been provided by the Centre to the Delhi Police to beef up security measures in view of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest and the Monsoon session of the Parliament that began on July 20, according to the officials.

Also read: Congress, allies take NEET protest to PM’s doorstep; Rahul Gandhi detained: 'Modi won't be able to escape'

 
parliament sessioncockroach janta partycrpf
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