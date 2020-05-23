e-paper
20 fresh Covid-19 cases reported from Uttarakhand, none in Rudraprayag so far

20 fresh Covid-19 cases reported from Uttarakhand, none in Rudraprayag so far

The hilly district of Rudraprayag is the only one in the state now to not have any positive cases of coronavirus so far.

india Updated: May 23, 2020 15:12 IST
Suparna Roy | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
Over 75 migrants labourers have tested positive for Covid-19 in Uttarakhand till now.
Covid-19 cases are rising in Uttarakhand with the return of migrants labourers. Twenty new cases were detected in the state on Saturday, taking the coronavirus tally to 173. All twenty patients who have tested positive are men.

The hilly district of Rudraprayag is the only one in the state now to not have any positive cases of coronavirus so far. Covid-19 cases were also reported from Champawat and Pithoragarh on Saturday - districts which were previously untouched by Covid-19.

A bulletin released by the state health department mentioned that fresh cases were reported from Almora (3), Champawat (7), Dehradun (2), Haridwar (1), Nainital (2), Pithoragarh (2) and Uttarkashi (3).

Over 75 migrants labourers have tested positive for Covid-19 in Uttarakhand till now. Of the total 173 cases reported, 43 cases - nearly 25% of the cases - have been reported from the hilly districts which has become a matter of concern for officials in Uttarakhand.

The Covid-19 recovery rate in the state has also been reducing gradually and dipped by almost 30% in the past ten days. The recovery rate now stands at eight days for the past seven days.

On May 4, when lockdown 3.0 began, Uttarakhand had reported 60 cases while the tally now stands at 173.

On Friday, seven fresh cases were detected all of whom were men. Three of these cases were reported from Dehradun, two from Haridwar and two from US Nagar. Of three patients in Dehradun, one had returned from Delhi while another from Mumbai. The third patient is a Thalassemia patient. In US Nagar, one had returned from Delhi and another from Mumbai. In Haridwar, one is a resident of Luxer area in the district, while the another one had returned from Mumbai.

