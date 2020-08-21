e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 20 in hospital after ammonia gas leak in Andhra Pradesh

20 in hospital after ammonia gas leak in Andhra Pradesh

The situation has been brought under control and all those who had fallen sick were shifted to Chittoor government hospital.

india Updated: Aug 21, 2020 09:51 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
Chittoor district collector Narayana Bharat Gupta, superintendent of police Senthil Kumar rushed to the factory to supervise rescue operations. (HT Photo)
Chittoor district collector Narayana Bharat Gupta, superintendent of police Senthil Kumar rushed to the factory to supervise rescue operations. (HT Photo)
         

About 20 workers, including 14 women, were hospitalised following an ammonia gas leak from a private dairy unit in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district on Thursday night, officials said.

The incident happened at Hatsun Dairy at M Bandapalli village of Poothalapattu block around 9 pm as workers were undertaking welding of the plant at around 9.30 pm. All the affected persons were contract workers and came for the night duty.

The latest incident comes three months after a deadly gas leak near the port city of Visakhapatnam, at a plant operated by a unit of South Korea’s LG Chem Ltd, killed 12 and led to the hospitalisation of hundreds.

Chittoor district collector Narayana Bharat Gupta, superintendent of police Senthil Kumar rushed to the factory to supervise rescue operations.

The reasons for the leakage of the gas were being ascertained, they told reporters late at night. However, the situation was brought under control instantly and all those who had fallen sick were shifted to Chittoor government hospital, they added.

“The condition of three of them is said to be serious, but they are out of danger as they had no other complications. If necessary, they would be shifted to Tirupati hospital for better treatment. They would be under observation for three days,” Gupta said.

The collector said he would order a comprehensive inquiry by the general manager of the department of industries and also the fire department.

State panchayat Raj minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy spoke to the collector and enquired about the incident. He directed that the victims be provided the best medical care.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
9 trapped in major fire at hydel power plant in Telangana’s Srisailam
9 trapped in major fire at hydel power plant in Telangana’s Srisailam
For Qureshi’s China visit, Imran Khan scripted a 3-point proposal for Prez Xi
For Qureshi’s China visit, Imran Khan scripted a 3-point proposal for Prez Xi
Covid-19 vaccine deals in the works with candidates, producers: Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19 vaccine deals in the works with candidates, producers: Harsh Vardhan
With 68,898 Covid-19 cases, India’s tally surges past 2.9 million; recovery rate over 74%
With 68,898 Covid-19 cases, India’s tally surges past 2.9 million; recovery rate over 74%
Joe Biden accepts Democratic nomination, vows to end ‘season of darkness’
Joe Biden accepts Democratic nomination, vows to end ‘season of darkness’
20 in hospital after ammonia gas leak in Andhra Pradesh
20 in hospital after ammonia gas leak in Andhra Pradesh
‘I was clear at any price MS Dhoni’: Srinivasan reveals how CSK bagged MSD
‘I was clear at any price MS Dhoni’: Srinivasan reveals how CSK bagged MSD
Richa Chadha: This term ‘outsiders’ in Bollywood should be abolished, we’re not some aliens
Richa Chadha: This term ‘outsiders’ in Bollywood should be abolished, we’re not some aliens
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputNEET  2020 Admit CardChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In