20-year-old wrestler shot dead by 3 men during ‘dangal’ in Sonepat village

A 20-year-old wrestler was shot dead by three assailants during a ‘dangal’ (wrestling tournament) in Sonepat’s Juan village on Friday. The deceased was identified as Keshav Singh, a resident of Gadhmirakpur village of the district. He had been active in wrestling for the past four years.

Police said Keshav had come to Juan village to take part in an inter-village wrestling tournament. He was accompanied by his uncle.

As he was warming up for his match on Friday, three assailants came in the ring from behind and shot him in the head. He collapsed on the floor.

Singh’s uncle Satpal rushed him to Khanpur Kalan hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, the crowd at the tournament caught hold of the three assailants while they were trying to flee away on their motorcycles. The trio was thrashed by the public for half an hour before being handed over to the police.

The police said the assailants have been identified as Tony, Deepak and Sahil.

Moohana police station SHO Naveen Kumar said Tony and Kehsav had previously fought with each other over a petty issue in college. Nursing a grudge, Tony brought his two friends to kill Keshav.

The accused have been booked under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (crime by many with same intent) of Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

First Published: Feb 16, 2019 09:58 IST