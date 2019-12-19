20-yr-old rape survivor in UP’s Fatehpur, set on fire by accused, dies in hospital

india

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 11:28 IST

A 20-year-old woman, who was allegedly set on fire after she was raped in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district four days ago, died at a Kanpur hospital on Thursday morning.

She was in a coma for the last three days at the burn ward of the LLR hospital.

“ She died at 7 am; the body will be handed over to the family members after the autopsy,” said RK Maurya, superintendent in-charge, LLR hospital.

The woman was allegedly set on fire by her neighbour after he raped her in the house on December 14 as she threatened to tell her family members.

Her brother lodged an FIR of rape and attempt to murder with Hussaingunj police in Fatehpur. The accused was arrested on December 15 from place of a relative where he was in hiding.

Earlier this month, a gang-rape victim was allegedly assaulted and set on fire by five men in Unnao district She later died in a Delhi hospital.