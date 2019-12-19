e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 19, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 19, 2019
Home / India News / 20-yr-old rape survivor in UP’s Fatehpur, set on fire by accused, dies in hospital

20-yr-old rape survivor in UP’s Fatehpur, set on fire by accused, dies in hospital

The woman was allegedly set on fire by her neighbour after he raped her in the house on December 14 as she threatened to tell her family members.

india Updated: Dec 19, 2019 11:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kanpur
The woman was in a coma for the last three days at the burn ward of the Kanpur’s LLR hospital.
The woman was in a coma for the last three days at the burn ward of the Kanpur’s LLR hospital.(Representative Image)
         

A 20-year-old woman, who was allegedly set on fire after she was raped in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district four days ago, died at a Kanpur hospital on Thursday morning.

She was in a coma for the last three days at the burn ward of the LLR hospital.

“ She died at 7 am; the body will be handed over to the family members after the autopsy,” said RK Maurya, superintendent in-charge, LLR hospital.

The woman was allegedly set on fire by her neighbour after he raped her in the house on December 14 as she threatened to tell her family members.

Her brother lodged an FIR of rape and attempt to murder with Hussaingunj police in Fatehpur. The accused was arrested on December 15 from place of a relative where he was in hiding.

Earlier this month, a gang-rape victim was allegedly assaulted and set on fire by five men in Unnao district She later died in a Delhi hospital.

tags
top news
Mobile phone services shut in parts of Delhi, says Airtel amid CAA protests
Mobile phone services shut in parts of Delhi, says Airtel amid CAA protests
Delhi cops jam Gurugram border, 16 metro stations shut over CAA protests
Delhi cops jam Gurugram border, 16 metro stations shut over CAA protests
In Jharkhand, Congress learns from Maharashtra
In Jharkhand, Congress learns from Maharashtra
‘Not part of UPA’: Maharashtra ally Shiv Sena’s reality check for Congress
‘Not part of UPA’: Maharashtra ally Shiv Sena’s reality check for Congress
Prez Trump impeached by US House, charged with abuse of power, obstruction
Prez Trump impeached by US House, charged with abuse of power, obstruction
‘Please keep Sana out of this,’ Ganguly dismisses daughter’s post on CAA
‘Please keep Sana out of this,’ Ganguly dismisses daughter’s post on CAA
Uber will invite drivers to cook, clean, do laundry
Uber will invite drivers to cook, clean, do laundry
‘US honours Indian democracy’: Pompeo after India-US 2+2 meet
‘US honours Indian democracy’: Pompeo after India-US 2+2 meet
trending topics
Shiv SenaIPL auction 2020 Livecitizenship lawDabangg 3Priyanka ChopraCitizenship Law ProtestDelhi TemperatureDelhi Citizenship Act Protest

don't miss

latest news

india news