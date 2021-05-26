200 million vaccine doses administered in India

New Delhi: The total number of doses of vaccines administered across India crossed 200 million on Wednesday, in a significant landmark for the country’s inoculation campaign.

Till 7pm on Wednesday, India has administered 200,494,991 doses of the vaccine to nearly 157 million (156,999,310) people across the country, according to Union health ministry data. Of these, 113.5 million people have received just the first dose, while another 43.5 million people have been fully vaccinated, data shows.

Of the nearly 200.5 million doses administered till Wednesday, 20% were administered to health care workers and frontline workers, 6.4% to the general public in the 18-44-year age group and the remaining 73.6% of shots were given to those above the age of 45 years.

A total of 75.5 million were given to those above the age of 60 years (57.1 first doses, and 18.4 second shots), while 72 million shots were administered to those between the age of 45 and 60 years (62 million first shots and 10 million second shots). These categories were followed by 23.5 million doses to frontline workers (15.2 first shots, 8.4 second doses) and 16.5 doses (9.8 first shots, 6.7 second) to health care workers in the country.

Those in the 18-44 years age group have received 12.9 million doses till Wednesday night, all of which were first shots, data shows