 200 women cops deployed at major intersections to reduce Indore's traffic congestion
India News / 200 women cops deployed at major intersections to reduce Indore's traffic congestion

200 women cops deployed at major intersections to reduce Indore's traffic congestion

PTI |
Feb 15, 2024 03:03 PM IST

The public's mindset that only male police personnel can control traffic needs to change, one of the women constables said.

Indore is the most populated of MP and has the maximum density of vehicles in the state.

A traffic police official said 200 women constables have been deployed at the major intersections after a special training to handle the city's traffic.

Constable Sunita Mandloi, seen making motorists strictly follow traffic rules at the busy Regal intersection, told PTI, "We want Indore to be number one in the country in following traffic rules, just like cleanliness."

"Sometimes riders break traffic rules and argue with women constables, but we are able to deal with them as we have been trained for it," she said.

Sonali Soni, another constable trained to handle traffic, said, "Now the time has changed. We have to change the mindset of the public that only male police personnel can control traffic. Men and women in the police department are given the same training."

Soni said she would work with 100 per cent dedication and make motorists follow traffic rules.

The male traffic police personnel have praised the passion of women constables towards duty.

Assistant sub-inspector in the traffic department, Raghuvir Singh Meena, said, "The women constables are doing a good job of handling traffic. They work side by side with male colleagues."

