2012 Delhi rape death row convict moves SC, challenges rejection of juvenile claim

india

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 21:55 IST

In a fresh twist, a convict in the 2012 Delhi gang rape and murder case has approached the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court’s order dismissing his claim of being a juvenile at the time of the offence.

Convict Pawan Kumar Gupta has challenged the high court’s December 19 order by which it had also deprecated the conduct of his advocate for filing forged documents and not appearing in the court.

Earlier today fresh set of death warrants were issued by a Delhi court for the execution of the four convicts on February 1, shortly after the President quickly rejected the mercy petition of one of them.

Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora while ordering that the four men, who are lodged in Tihar jail, be hanged at 6 am on February 1, however, expressed displeasure over the delay in their hanging.

Also Watch | 2012 Delhi gangrape case: Kejriwal denies delaying proceedings, slams BJP

“This case presents a scenario when convicts were given the opportunity to file mercy but only one preferred. There might be delay tactics. For how long will this go on? Had the death warrant not been issued, the convicts would not have initiated their legal remedies,” he said.

The judge was hearing the plea by Mukesh Kumar Singh for postponement of the date of his execution scheduled for 7 am on January 22 in view of the pendency of his mercy petition.

According to the Delhi government, the Prison Rules mandate a buffer period of 14 days between the day of the rejection of the mercy petition and the day of execution.

Besides Mukesh, 32, Vinay Sharma (26), Akshay Kumar Singh (31) and Pawan Gupta (25) were to be hanged. Judge Arora issued death warrants against them on January 7.

Jail authorities have made preparations and staged mock hanging sessions using sandbags with new ropes.

The curative petitions of Mukesh and Vinay have already been dismissed by the Supreme Court, the last judicial recourse to challenge the death penalty awarded to them.