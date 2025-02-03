New Delhi, A Delhi court has acquitted six persons in a 2020 Delhi riots case, raising doubts over the testimony of two key police witnesses regarding identifying the accused. 2020 Delhi riots: Court acquits 6, raises doubt over prosecution’s case

Additional sessions judge Pulastya Pramachala was hearing the case registered by Gokalpuri Police Station against the accused persons.

According to the prosecution, the six accused were part of a riotous mob that committed arson, theft and mischief by fire or explosives across various properties and shops in Gokalpuri on February 25, 2020.

In an order dated January 24, the court said the prosecution relied upon two key prosecution witnesses, assistant sub-inspectors, Vanvir and Jahangir, to establish the identity of the accused persons but they were examined only in December 2020.

"This delay in examining these two police officials, who were posted in the same police station, certainly casts doubt over the veracity of the prosecution’s case. The investigating officer did not tender any reason for such delay in recording the statement of these witnesses," it said.

The court noted the statements of both the police officials about being the beat officers of the locality and that they knew the accused persons before the riots.

"If they knew the names of the accused persons and if they had seen these persons in the mob of rioters, then there was no need and occasion for them to identify the accused persons in any video," it said.

Their testimonies, however, referred to identifying accused persons in a video, which Vanvir said, did not pertain to the incidents, the court said.

The court said Jahangir) could not identify three accused persons in the court.

"I do not find it appropriate to rely upon the evidence of PW 16 and PW 18, to assume participation of accused persons in the incidents in question," it said.

It acquitted the six accused persons, Arjun, Gopal, Dharamveer, Umesh, Dheeraj and Manish, saying the charges against them were not proved beyond a reasonable doubt.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.