21-year-old Amgoth Tukaram conquers Europe’s highest peak Mount Elbrus

The 21-year-old Amgoth Tukaram scaled Mount Elbrus, the highest peak in the European continent and the most prominent peak in the world.

Situated in Russia, Mount Elbrus summit is 18,510 feet (5,642 meters) above sea level.

Tukaram, a native of Tekkelapally Tanda village of Yacharam Mandal in Ranga Reddy District, started his journey on July 20 and scaled the Mount Elbrus on July 27.

“This was my third summit after scaling Mount Kilimanjaro on July 22, 2018 and Mount Everest on May 22, 2019. I have yesterday (July 27) at 7.45 am successfully scaled Mount Elbrus. It was a very challenging task and I thought that I could not make it,” Tukaram told ANI over the phone.

Due to rough weather, he had stopped climbing further and spent his night at a camp in the mountains for two to three days. Soon, after the weather conditions became favourable, he started his journey and completed the summit.

The proud mountaineer said his aim is to make his nation proud. Tukaram, who faced financial trouble, was supported by an IAS officer from Telangana.

“My aim is to make my nation proud. A retired IAS officer from Telangana helped me financially in my summit,” he said.

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 08:20 IST