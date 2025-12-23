Search
Tue, Dec 23, 2025
New Delhi oC

22 Maoists including divisional committee member surrender in Odisha

ByDebabrata Mohanty
Published on: Dec 23, 2025 07:52 pm IST

Of the 22 surrendered cadres, 19 belong to the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC), while two were associated with the AOBSZC

Twenty-two Maoists including a divisional committee member surrendered before Odisha Police at an event in Malkangiri in the presence of the director general of police YB Khurania on Tuesday.

Police said the DKSZC cadres belonged to Kerlapal Area Committee, Jagurgonda Area Committee, Platoon-26 and Platoon-31 (Odisha Police/ANI)
Police said the DKSZC cadres belonged to Kerlapal Area Committee, Jagurgonda Area Committee, Platoon-26 and Platoon-31 (Odisha Police/ANI)

Apart from the the divisional committee member, police said there were six area committee members and 15 party members. They also surrendered one AK-47 rifle, two INSAS rifles, one self-loading rifle, three .303 rifles and two single-shot rifles, along with 150 rounds of ammunition, magazines, explosives and improvised explosive devices.

Of the 22 surrendered cadres, 19 belong to the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC), while two were associated with the Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC) and one with the Gadchiroli Area Committee.

The DKSZC cadres belonged to Kerlapal Area Committee, Jagurgonda Area Committee, Platoon-26 and Platoon-31. The senior-most among them was Linge alias Muye Madkam (45), a divisional committee member and commander of Platoon-31, from Andam village in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district.

Other prominent surrenderees included Baman Madkam (27), ACM and Commander of Dornapal LOS under Kerlapal AC, and Sukka Muchaki (22), ACM and Commander of Badasetti LOS. Most of the cadres hail from villages in Sukma, Dantewada and Bijapur districts of Chhattisgarh.

From the AOBSZC, Sagar alias Sanna Punem (25), a party member of the Central Committee Protection Team, and Somey Midiam (19) surrendered. The lone cadre from Gadchiroli Area Committee was identified as Anila alias Budri Kowachi (25), a party member of Company-10.

The state government’s new surrender-cum-rehabilitation policy has raised the ceiling on financial assistance to category A surrendered Maoists to 5 lakh. and 2.5 lakh for category B Maoists.

A Maoist who surrenders with a light machine gun is entitled to get 4.95 lakh assistance and 3.3 lakh for an AK-47 rifle. For a self-loading rifle (SLR)/Insas rifle it is 1.65 lakh while for 303 rifle it has been revised to 82,500.

Surrendered Maoists carrying a reward of 5 lakh or more would also be given an additional amount of 10 lakh which would be deposited as a fixed deposit in any bank by the district SP.

Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / 22 Maoists including divisional committee member surrender in Odisha
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On