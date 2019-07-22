22-year-old girl shot dead in Varanasi

A 22-year-old female student was shot dead in front of Sigra stadium in Varanasi on Monday, police said. One person has been arrested in the matter.

The deceased girl was identified as Shweta Singh, MA student at Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth. She was a resident of Manduadih area in Varanasi.

A senior police officer said initial investigation revealed that she was friend of a man named Amit, who has been arrested. Forensic team also collected fingerprints form the spot.

“A person has been arrested in connection with the murder of the student. Initial probe revealed that Shweta had friendship with Amit. Further probe is on,” Officer Chetganj Ankita Singh said.

