22-year-old hit by vehicle while chasing actor Yash, dies

Bengaluru: A 22-year-old engineering student, who was injured on Monday night allegedly after he met with an accident while chasing Kannada actor Yash’s convoy, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, police said. Gadag superintendent of police BS Nemagoudar said that the vehicle involved in the accident was not part of Yash’s escort party.

According to the police, the incident occurred late on Monday at Mulgund Naka near Gadag, where the two-wheeler of the victim, Nikhil Gowda, had a head-on collision with a police vehicle while chasing Yash’s convoy.

“Yash’s convoy was heading towards Hubballi airport from Gadag. The actor was leaving after meeting family members of the three men who died while setting up banners to celebrate his birthday, in Suranagi village. Yash also visited two other injured in the incident at the Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS),” a senior police officer familiar with the matter said.

“Gowda was following Yash’s vehicle, hoping to catch a glimpse of the popular actor, but his two-wheeler collided with a police vehicle. He was immediately shifted to a private hospital on Monday night, but succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning,” the officer added.

Contrary to initial reports that Gowda’s two-wheeler collided with a police vehicle escorting Yash, Gadag superintendent of police BS Nemagoudar clarified that the vehicle involved in the accident was not part of the actor’s escort party.

Gowda, a resident of Binkadakatti village in Gadag taluk, was a final-year engineering student at Agadi Engineering College in Laxmeshwar. His parents are doctors, and he was the first of two children in his family.

“He recently received a job offer from a private company,” a member of Gowda’s family told the police.

The incident comes a day after three men were electrocuted in Gadag while setting up a cutout to celebrate Yash’s birthday. Naveen Gaaji (20), Hanumantha Harijan (24), and Murali Naduvinamani (20) of Suranagi village lost their lives, and three others sustained serious injuries during the incident.

“Three of them were electrocuted and three were injured while putting up the banner... The banner had a metal frame that was in contact with a HESCOM wire. A case has been initiated at the Lakshmeshwar police station. We will investigate this soon,” SP Nemagouda said.

The Kannada star also met with the media after his meeting and confessed that such incidents have started making him scared of his birthday. “If you wish me wholeheartedly, from wherever you are, that is the best gesture for me. Tragic incidents like these make me fear my birthday. This is not how you show fandom,” he said.

“Please don’t show your love like this. I want to request you all. Don’t hang banners, don’t do bike chases, and take dangerous selfies; my intention is for all of my audience and fans to grow in life as I do. If you are a true fan of mine, then do your work diligently, dedicate your life to yourself, and be happy and successful. You are the ones who mean everything to your families, you should aim to make them proud,” he added.