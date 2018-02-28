23 inmates test positive for HIV in Gorakhpur jail

Twenty-three inmates, including a woman, have tested positive for the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) in Gorakhpur district jail over the months and are being treated in a hospital, an official said.

“The inmates were found to be HIV positives during health camps conducted time to time to examine the health of prisoners. They are now undergoing treatment at the BRD Medical College (in Gorakhpur),” said jail superintendent Ram Dhani Muni.

The camps were conducted over the past several months on the direction of deputy inspector general (jail) Yadvendra Shukla, Muni said.

The jail superintendent however did not reveal how and when so many inmates contacted the deadly virus.

The disclosure about the HIV positive cases in Gorakhpur jail comes nearly three weeks after it was reported that since July 2017, 58 people had tested positive for the virus in Unnao district, and another five were found to be HIV reactive, which means they might develop the infection later.

Most of the HIV-infected inmates include those under trial, besides those serving jail sentences, the superintendent said.

As many as 1400 were examined in the camps, he said. Another 400 prisoners will be examined in camps to be held later, he added.

The Gorakhpur district jail has over 1800 prisoners.

During the camps, dozens of inmates were found suffering from high blood pressure, diabetes and heart disease too. They were treated at the jail hospital, he said.

As the HIV infected inmates were more likely to slip into depression, the jail authorities sought the help of counsellors, the prison official said.