23-year-old man detained by Sopore police found dead, magisterial probe ordered

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 17:44 IST

Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday ordered a magisterial probe into the death of twenty-three-year-old man who was detained by the police in Sopore town and was found dead on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Baramulla GN Ittoo on Thursday ordered magisterial probe which will be conducted by Additional District Magistrate, Baramulla, Mohammad Ahsan Mir.

“Young boy Irfan Ahmad Dar of Sidiq Colony Sopore was found dead near stone query at Tujjar Sharief on September 16 under the jurisdiction of Police Station Bomai under mysterious circumstances. There was a huge outcry and it is reported in the media that the deceased was picked up by Sopore police on September 15 and was in their custody. Whereas, allegations are levelled against Sopore police for custodial killing of the subject. The incident was also reported by SSP Sopore,” the order of Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla, read. “Whereas to find the truth, it has expedient to institute a magisterial inquiry into the incident,” the order stated.

To prevent the spread of protests, mobile internet was also snapped in Sopore town and its neighbouring areas.

Irfan’s body wasn’t handed over to the family and was buried at Sonmarg. Irfan’s relatives had termed his killing a “cold-blooded murder”. Javaid Ahmad, Irfan’s elder brother had said, “My brother and I were taken away by the police on Tuesday for hiding some militant. I was kept separately from my brother. During custody, I was not feeling well. I told the policemen that there are CCTV cameras in our house and they can take the footage of the last month to see that nobody came to the house.”

Director-General of Police Dilbag Singh said that probe has been ordered to know the facts. “Till then, we should not draw any conclusions.”

Police spokesman said. “On Tuesday, at about 12:45 pm, an OGW (Over-Ground Worker) identified as Irfan Ahmad Dar of Sidiq colony, Sopore, was apprehended and two Chinese hand grenades were recovered from his possession. A case was registered at police station Sopore.”

He said during the investigation, a police team visited Chairdaji area of Tujjar-Sharief along with the OGW for some more recovery on his disclosure. “However, the OGW took advantage of the darkness and managed to escape. A separate case was registered in this matter at police station Bomai. During searches, his body was found near Stone Quarry of Tujjar-Sharief,” the spokesman added.

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah had demanded intervention of Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha in the matter. He tweeted, “The administration can’t possibly win back the confidence of the people if “encounters” like Shopian or suspicious deaths like Sopore are allowed to pass without the facts being established & guilt, when determined, fully punished. @manojsinha_must intervene in both these cases.”