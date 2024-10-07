23 years of Narendra Modi in public office

Prime Minister Narendra Modi completes 23 years in public office on Monday, a tenure marked by a series of ambitious schemes and initiatives that many credit for being transformative, first in Gujarat and then India, especially in the areas of economic reform, sanitation, infrastructure and environment conservation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

Modi’s journey from three-term chief minister of Gujarat to two-term Prime Minister of India (he is in his third term now) has been characterised by bold initiatives, technological leaps, and a reimagining of India’s place on the global stage.

During this time, people privy to his method to governance say, Modi has held citizen engagement as key to progress, an approach that the Prime Minister has articulated as Jan Bhagidari — involving citizens in governance process — so that development initiatives turn into mass movements, or Jan Andolan.

It is this fundamental principle that has helped Modi to first rollout sweeping change across multiple areas in Gujarat, which prior to 2001 grappled with acute water scarcity and power shortages, while its economy was seen stagnating, and later across India, which found itself in the midst of a technology revolution sweeping through the world and a global order upended by conflicts, a pandemic and trade disruptions.

Modi’s ascent to national leadership was built on the foundation of his tenure in Gujarat, where he implemented a series of reforms that came to be known as the ‘Gujarat Model’. This approach, focusing on infrastructure development, investor-friendly policies, and efficient governance, became the blueprint for his national agenda.

One of the cornerstones of Modi’s Gujarat legacy was the Sujalam Sufalam Yojana, a comprehensive water management project that transformed the water-scarce state into a water-surplus one. This initiative laid the groundwork for the national Jal Jeevan Mission, which aims to provide tap water connections to all rural households by 2024.

Similarly, the Jyotigram Yojana, which provided 24-hour electricity to all 18,000 villages in Gujarat, became the model for the national Saubhagya Scheme, targeting universal household electrification.

As PM, Modi, who turned 74 last month, has made a big push for digital transformation and technological advancement, efforts to boost manufacturing and self-reliance (or Aatmanirbharta), focus on India’s villages and welfare of farmers, put a strong emphasis on water conservation, and on initiatives to improve public health and sanitation.

Among the significant economic reforms was the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in 2017. This ‘One Nation, One Tax’ system has simplified India’s complex tax structure, although its implementation has not been without challenges.

The ‘Make in India’ initiative, launched in 2014, aimed to transform India into a global manufacturing hub. While the programme has seen mixed results, it has contributed to increased foreign direct investment (FDI) and improvements in ease of doing business rankings.

In response to the economic challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, Modi launched the Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) campaign in 2020. This initiative, coupled with Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes for 14 key sectors, aims to boost domestic manufacturing and reduce import dependence.

To support these goals, the government launched Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Schemes for 14 key sectors with an investment of ₹1.97 lakh crore. These efforts are seen to have contributed to India’s economic growth, with the country’s GDP rising and foreign direct investment reaching new highs.

The Digital India mission, for instance, has expanded internet access and digital literacy across the country. The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has revolutionised digital transactions, positioning India as a leader in real-time payments, and offering a payments method for several Global South nations without having to rely on multinational payment aggregators.

Digital India has also been key to the government’s financial inclusion efforts, which improved with the PM Jan Dhan Yojana opening 533 million bank accounts. The poverty rate in India dropped from 55.1% in 2005 to 16.4% in 2021, lifting 415 million people out of poverty.

The digital push also includes StartUp India, which fostered a vibrant startup ecosystem, with over 140,000 entities recognised as startups, creating more than 1.5 million direct jobs.

Another key focus for Modi has been sanitation. The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, a nationwide cleanliness drive, draws inspiration from the Nirmal Gujarat initiative. The national campaign has reportedly led to the construction of over 116.8 million household toilets, with the government declaring all Indian villages open defecation free.

Rural development saw significant strides with the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi supporting 110 million farmers and the Jal Jeevan Mission providing tap water to nearly 78% of rural homes.

Modi’s governance philosophy of “Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi” (Development as well as Heritage) has sought to balance cultural preservation with modern development. Projects like the restoration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and the construction of the Ram Mandir, as well as the over 640 artefacts returned to India during Modi’s tenure are an example of the administration’s focus on these areas,

On the environmental front, initiatives like Van Mahotsav and Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam have promoted tree planting and environmental conservation. The Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign has led to the planting of 800 million seedlings nationwide.

Internationally, Modi launched the Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) movement at COP26, encouraging individuals and communities to adopt sustainable practices to combat climate change.

The Jan Bhagidari approach is a constant undercurrent in Modi’s schemes, and the Prime Minister has in the last ten years as PM come up with several slogans to motivate people.

For instance, the PM has often advocated “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Aur Sabka Prayas (Everyone’s support, everyone’s development, everyone’s trust, and everyone’s effort), believes there should be “Minimum Government, Maximum Governance”, that the administration must “Reform, Perform & Transform” and that India should “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (One India, Great India).

Governance reforms included the scrapping of over 1,200 outdated laws and the reduction of 39,000 compliances to streamline administration.

Among the earliest of these slogans were “Swachh Bharat (Clean India)” and “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” (Save the girl child, educate the girl child).

Today, Modi uses another key slogan — “Viksit Bharat” — to articulate a vision of the country’s future with long-term goals for development and improved global standing.

This vision is pegged on India completing 100 years as an independent nation in 2047, a time when he hopes the country will achieve the status of a developed nation.