Narendra Modi marks 23 years of leadership with focus on ‘Jan Bhagidari’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday complete 23 years as head of government, first as chief minister of Gujarat and later as India’s Prime Minister. Since taking office on October 7, 2001, Modi has championed various initiatives aimed at fostering citizen engagement in national programs, encouraging a sense of collective responsibility and ownership. His government’s focus on grassroots participation has driven large-scale projects in sectors ranging from water conservation to sanitation and sports. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (X)

Water Conservation Initiatives

Modi’s early efforts in water conservation date back to his tenure as Gujarat CM. Through the Jal Mandir initiative, he spearheaded the restoration of approximately 1,200 traditional water bodies, such as step wells, to enhance community water supply and groundwater recharge. The project complemented the massive Narmada Canal system, which distributes water to dry regions like Kutch.

Nationally, the Prime Minister's Mission Amrit Sarovar aims to construct or rejuvenate 75 ponds in every district across India. According to government data, over 68,000 ponds have been created, significantly improving rural water access. This is part of the Jal Jeevan Mission, which has connected more than 151 million households to tap water since 2014.

Sanitation Reforms

Modi’s drive to improve sanitation also began in Gujarat, with the Nirmal Gujarat initiative, which targeted the elimination of open defecation through community-driven efforts. This approach laid the foundation for the nationwide Swachh Bharat Mission, launched in 2014. The mission achieved 100% sanitation coverage by 2019, with over 120 million toilets constructed across India, transforming the sanitation landscape in rural and urban areas.

Sports and Youth Empowerment

In Gujarat, Modi promoted sports through the Khel Mahakumbh initiative, aimed at fostering talent across age groups. On the national level, the Khelo India initiative, launched in 2016, has been a pivotal moment in nurturing young athletes. The program, alongside the Target Olympic Podium Scheme, has provided support for athletes through training, coaching, and financial aid. India has seen notable successes in international sporting events, including record-breaking performances at the 2023 Asian Para Games and the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

As chief minister, Modi also led the Loha Campaign, which gathered iron for the construction of the Statue of Unity, a tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The campaign drew contributions from over 300,000 villages. Today, October 31 is observed as National Unity Day, commemorated with events such as the Run for Unity.

Modi's environmental efforts include the Van Mahotsav tree-planting festival and Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, which has encouraged the planting of 800 million trees nationwide. Both programs aim to foster environmental responsibility while promoting gender equality.

Modi has also revived interest in Khadi, a symbol of India's self-reliance, with sales of Khadi products reportedly growing 400% over the past decade. The Prime Minister promoted the fabric at international events, including the 2023 G20 Summit.

Har Ghar Tiranga and Vocal for Local

The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, launched in 2022, encourages households to display the national flag during Independence Day. Meanwhile, Modi's Vocal for Local initiative has boosted sales of Indian-made goods, with over ₹3.75 lakh crore worth of local products sold during Diwali 2023, supporting local industries.